IRONTON — An Ironton woman was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to nearly five years in prison in a drug case.
Jesika D. Arden, 43, of the 300 block of Mastin Avenue, Ironton, was sentenced in the case to four years and 11 months in prison. She could be eligible for early release to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County after serving six months in prison.
In an unrelated case, Joshua D. Smith, 35, of Township Road 1160, Proctorville, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was placed back on sanctions, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year. He also was ordered to complete a 135-day program at STAR.
In other cases:
- Blake J. Owens, 27, of the 2500 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete the STAR relapse program.
- Connie L. Cox, 45, of Ironton, pleaded guilty to attempted tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of meth. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years. She was ordered to continue treatment at Family Medical Center and do 200 hours of community service.
- Marc A. Wilkes, 43, of the 400 block of 29th Street, Ashland, rejected a prison sentence of from four to six years in prison for felonious assault. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of from eight to 12 years in prison. The case is set for trial Oct. 8.
- Troy D. Edwards, 46, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded innocent to tampering with evidence, breaking and entering and theft of a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Bond was increased to $150,000 for Michael Fritz, 42, of Township Road 616, South Point, after he tested positive for a number of drugs, including fentanyl, in a drug screening. He is charged with failure to appear and a drug charge. A pretrial was set for Sept. 30.