IRONTON — An Ironton woman was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.
Heather Harrison-Jenkins, 45, of the 200 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. She could be eligible for judicial release after serving four years in prison. She was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Nicholas Shoemaker, 27, of the 400 block of McDavid Place, Grayson, Kentucky, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced by Finley to 18 months in prison.
In other cases:
Curtis Maynard, 24, of County Road 27, Pedro, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison and will be eligible for early release after eight months in prison to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County to complete a two- to four-month program.
Tori Norman, 27, of Ponderosa Court, Ashland, pleaded guilty in a felony case. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR.
Stuart King, 45, of the 100 block of Elizabeth Road, Ashland, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to do 400 hours of community service and to complete a treatment program.
Alexandra Berno, 36, of the 500 block of Lane Street, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction.
Steven Smith, 35, of Carver Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He was ordered to complete treatment, was fined $375 and had his driver’s license suspended for a year.
