IRONTON — An Ironton woman was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court in a drug case.

Heather Harrison-Jenkins, 45, of the 200 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. She could be eligible for judicial release after serving four years in prison. She was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.

