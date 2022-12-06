IRONTON — An Ironton woman was sentenced to four to six years in prison following a plea in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Samantha Bentley, 28, of Township Road 1186, Proctorville, pleading guilty to corrupting another with drugs and tampering with evidence. She was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Shane Taylor, 32, of Township Road 1051, Ironton, was sentenced to 36 months in prison after he pleaded guilty in a drug case and to violating community control sanctions.
In other cases:
James Bowles, 33, of County Road 55, South Point, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and was sentenced to 48 months in prison with the possibility of early release after serving 12 months in prison.
Jerrod McKinney, 42, of County Road 411, Proctorville, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was sentenced to 36 months in prison.
Amir Faraj, 25, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and was sentenced to 36 months in prison and the possibility of release after serving 12 months.
Martin Bennicker, of the 1100 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and was sentenced to 22 months in prison.
William Newcomb, 36, of Ohio 141, Patriot, pleaded guilty to assault and resting arrest and a probation violation and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.