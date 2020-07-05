IRONTON — An Ironton area woman was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to six years in prison in a drug case.
Shayla Perkins, 28, of Ohio 243, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility. She was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Pamela Criswell, 40, of Lake Bonita Road, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to six months in prison.
In other cases:
- Tara Payne, 31, of Louisa, Kentucky, was granted judicial release and ordered to complete up to a six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and do 400 hours of community service.
- Amanda Kay Crist, 35, of County Road 128, Ironton, was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction in a drug case. She was ordered to stay drug- and alcohol-free for a year to have the felony case dismissed.
- Angela Adkins, 52, of the 500 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction in a drug case. She was ordered to get treatment at Family Guidance and do 400 hours of community service.
- Dejauner Pierce, 26, of Detroit, pleaded innocent in a felony case. Bond was set at $5,000.
Steven Edwards Jr., 24, of Detroit, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and two counts of possession of drugs. Bond was set at $2,500.