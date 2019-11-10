IRONTON — An Ironton woman was sentenced last week to 45 months in prison in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Sasha Adkins, 26, of the 800 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to failure to appear, possession of drugs and theft from persons in a protected class.
Judge Andy Ballard ruled she might be eligible for early release to the STAR Community Justice Center after serving 18 months in prison. The program at STAR in Scioto County can take up to six months to complete.
In an unrelated case, Fred Aldridge, 38, of the 1900 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to nine months in prison. Ballard also ordered him to forfeit three firearms.
In other cases:
- Derrick McCormick, 32, of the 2800 block of 3rd Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty to violation of a protection order. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- James Friedman, 20, of Proctorville, was placed on community control sanctions for four years in a theft case. He also was ordered to repay $1,279 in restitution.
- Benjamin Reed, 40, of Amhearst, Virginia, pleaded guilty in a drug possession case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service.
- Mary A. Ross, 48, of the 1000 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, was placed on community control sanctions for four years in a drug case.
- A charge of aggravated possession of meth against Jason Ray Adkins, 37, of Private Drive 944, Chesapeake, was dismissed.
- Steven Dale Earl, 33, of County Road 1, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.
- Brandy L. Farley, 30, of Penberton Avenue, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. Farley was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond. Farley also was ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton.
- Douglas E. Pratt II, 39, of the 2600 block of Wilson Street, Huntington, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond pending further court proceedings.
- James M. Gothard II, 40, of County Road 49, Pedro, pleaded innocent to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond pending further court proceedings.
- Sally J. Skaggs, 51, of Gallipolis, Ohio, pleaded innocent to theft from a person in a protected class, two counts of forgery and misuse of a credit card. She was released on a $15,000 signature bond pending further court proceedings.
- Jackie Fry, 59, of County Road 107, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to possession of a controlled substance. Fry was released on a $15,000 signature bond pending further court proceedings.