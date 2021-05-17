Monday, May 17, is the state tax filing extension deadline for residents of West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, as well as for federal tax returns.
In announcing its decision to extend the federal tax deadline, the IRS said it would provide more breathing room for taxpayers and the IRS alike to cope with changes brought on by the pandemic.
The IRS said taxpayers who owe money would not face any further penalties or interest if they pay by May 17. The new deadline also applies to individuals who pay self-employment tax.
Taxpayers who need more time beyond May 17 can request an extension until Oct. 15.