I appreciate The Herald-Dispatch putting this section together. Since this is the “Progress” section of The Herald-Dispatch, I will focus on the progress of Cabell County from the Assessor’s Office perspective. As a reminder, the job of the Assessor’s Office is to appraise the assets of Cabell County both Real Property and Personal Property, which includes homes, land, commercial buildings, vehicles, etc.
We have seen quite a bit of progress here in our own offices and are happy to announce that we now have all 475 tax maps available online. A couple of months ago we did a survey among our farm community and found there is interest in online filing of their reports, so we are now working to make that happen. We also now have placed older aerial images on our site as well. We currently have imagery from 2009, 2015 and 2019, which is a great way to research history of any given parcel or area.
Throughout Cabell County, we are seeing several new large projects in the planning stages. These include the new Marshall University baseball field, the development of the ACF property on 3rd Avenue, the floodwall at Milton and the sports complex for Barboursville. We continue to see construction at Tanyard Station in Barboursville and The Grand Patrician at Milton. Additionally, Interstate 64 is soon to be undergoing massive upgrades. Any infrastructure improvements are always a win for both citizens and businesses. We must remember this when the traffic is a mess!
Cabell County’s overall value for tax purposes rose this year by $101 million. This value has gone up six out of the past seven years. This is good news to all citizens, but keep in mind that this is an overall snapshot and does not reflect any one home, one neighborhood or even one municipality. This number shows that we continue to have new construction both residential and commercial, while at the same time some properties are worth less. One of the biggest reasons an area may see lower values is a declining population, simply because “demand” drives pricing.
Population decline in certain areas of the county has contributed to less demand for homes in those areas. This many times leads to vacant structures, which unfortunately, over time, can become a liability to the owners and the neighborhood in which they are located. One issue with these vacant homes is that they can become havens for squatters and illegal activity. These types of problems are occurring nationwide and don’t seem to be going away any time soon. Unfortunately, there isn’t a magic potion to correct these problems, and remember, as the Assessor’s Office, our only task is to appraise at market value. We monitor every sale in the county, and our appraisals must be at market value every year. All three municipalities in Cabell County have started some impressive projects. So, congratulations to the leadership of all three cities for recognizing that housing, jobs and amenities are some of the most important factors to attract people to live here.
The Village of Barboursville continues to show increase in value throughout the village, and homes sell quickly there. It is one of the most desirable places to live in Cabell County. Its leaders long ago embraced the changes a new mall would bring. The leaders today continue to embrace change and find things that are wanted and needed for people to live and raise a family. The Tanyard development is bustling with the construction of the 203,000-square-foot Menards building underway, and residents can expect announcements of new retail and restaurant spaces coming soon. This is a great utilization of property adjacent to I-64 and U.S. 60, which has been vacant for as long as I can remember. The leadership has shown commitment to bring tourist dollars here by recruiting tournaments to be held at their current sporting fields. Last year, they hosted the U.S. Soccer Eastern Regional Championship and brought 225 teams from 13 states to West Virginia to compete. Hotel rooms were full from Clendenin to Grayson. Amazing! Leadership doesn’t seem to be sitting on their laurels, either, as they just announced plans and are committed to building a new sports complex in the park. The mayor and council pledged $1.8 million to make improvements to their current fields for turf, lighting, etc. In addition, phase 2 of the plan would build a 60,000-square-foot indoor facility. So again, the village looks to the future to continue to be a desirable location for families.
Huntington has just opened the Marshall University Pharmacy School with housing, and what a great project that has been on one of the main corridors to the city! The cooperation and partnership between MU and Huntington continues to grow, and through their leadership we see many positive things happening. The recent donation by Brad and Alys Smith to the MU Business School was amazing, and the CEO panel in February at the Keith Albee was incredible! To have the CEOs from Intuit, Google and PayPal here, wow! How cool was that? MU and the city have now purchased land for the new baseball facility, which people have talked about all my life. That has potential to bring visitors here and be a fun atmosphere for all of us! The Civic Arena has seen an exterior facelift and a beautiful remodel of the banquet facilities, which will better position it to attract conferences, events and visitors to our area. Additionally, the two downtown hotels have undergone substantial remodels as well as rebranding. Another project in the works is the revitalization of the ACF property on 3rd Avenue. This project will be a huge asset to the Highlawn neighborhood, where I lived from age 4 to college! It is near campus, has rail service and goes to the river. That spells potential!
Milton continues to be a very attractive place to live and work. With its small-town atmosphere and fantastic I-64 location, it has much to offer. Milton continues to see new homes being built and some newer subdivisions just outside of the city limits. The leaders there have announced preliminary plans for the much-needed floodwall project. This floodwall will provide an economic boom to the area with the construction jobs it will bring. Many properties will no longer be in the floodplain. And while land in the floodplain can still be built on, any structures built must comply with federal guidelines and may require expensive flood insurance. When a property in no longer under these strict rules, it will certainly be more desirable. This will be a huge improvement for Milton. There have been several times that the city of Milton has been under water, so the value of this project and the benefits to the city cannot be overstated! Congratulations, Milton! This is an example of federal, state and city government working together for the people, as it should! The Grand Patrician Resort that you can see from I-64 continues with construction. This is an exciting project to watch, and when complete, will offer new housing options and draw tourism to the hotel, golf, sporting fields, etc. There is certainly nothing like this in our area and very few in the state.
In quick summary, yes, Cabell County has a host of problems that we could write about and blow up social media with, but this article is about “Progress,” and our county has shown a lot of positive progress that looks to continue for several years to come. We have many things to be proud of and look forward to. I love living in Cabell County, and I’m excited to see what lies ahead for this place we call home.