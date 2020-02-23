HUNTINGTON — A child TV star who went on to study at Harvard before leading a million-dollar company is set to speak this week in Huntington.
“Master Your Reality with No Limits,” featuring Isaac Lidsky, is coming to the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, Feb. 25, as the result of a partnership between the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) and Marshall University President’s Office.
The event is free to attend, but registration is required on eventbrite.com.
Lidsky is known as a dynamic young speaker, author and executive consultant who shares his inspiring, insightful lessons on overcoming personal and professional challenges. Born with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare degenerative disease of the retina, from age 12 to 25 he slowly lost his sight and now, at age 39, is blind.
His career began with his role on “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.” He then graduated from Harvard University in 1999 with an honors degree in mathematics and computer science. In 2001 he returned to Harvard to study law, graduating magna cum laude in 2004.
Lidsky served as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg before he founded [x+1], which was later acquired for $230 million.
He purchased a small, struggling residential construction subcontractor and led the development of a proprietary suite of logistics and ERM software to transform it.
His reinvented construction services company grew more than tenfold in its first five years, and today it boasts annual revenues in excess of $250 million.
“Marshall University is known for its accessibility and openness to all, and that is why hosting this special event with Isaac Lidsky is a perfect fit for our campus,” Marshall President Jerome Gilbert said in a news release. “We look forward to learning Isaac’s inspiring story and for him to share his thoughts on how to lead a life to the fullest potential, without limits.”
Through speaking events, research, public education and advocacy, the American Foundation for the Blind changes the way employers see job seekers who are blind or losing their vision. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AFB’s only other office location is in Huntington.
“Huntington is a city that welcomes diversity and inclusion,” said Mayor Steve Williams in the release. “The astounding energy behind our Open to All campaign has made our city a leader in setting an example that others can follow. We are proud that AFB has made Huntington its second home. We are looking forward to hearing from Isaac Lidsky and his message about mastering your reality with no limits.”
Tuesday’s event also will feature a panel discussion following the talk with Cathy Burns; Monica Brooks, Ed.D.; Mike Owens; Ryan Saxe; and Stephanie Skolik, M.D. A reception with refreshments will follow.