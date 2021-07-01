SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Residents at the Country Hearth motel could be getting hot water within the next day after being without for more than a month.
Lawrence County Building Inspector William Toole ordered the motel closed and residents removed last month following an inspection at the four-story motel on U.S. 52 that initially opened more than 40 years ago as a Ramada Inn.
The closure order was held up after motel officials sought and received a temporary restraining order June 11 from Lawrence County Magistrate D.L. McWhorter.
Josh Lewis, an Ohio state fire marshal, said a complaint had been filed on June 9 concerning the lack of hot water at the hotel.
A resident living in one of the hotel rooms with two other adults and a young child, said Thursday he has been told the hot water could be restored within 24 hours.
“It’s been at least a month without hot water,” the resident said. “We can’t open a window. If we have to leave, we have nowhere to go.”
He said he and his girlfriend have been laid off and it is hard meeting the $200-per-week rate.
The notice of violation cited the lack of hot water; unvented, natural gas-fired fuel water heaters and no state license among the reasons to close the motel.
The notice gave motel officials 30 days to make repairs.
The occupancy of the building has been deemed a serious hazard due to several water heaters that were installed without outside venting. The heaters released carbon monoxide into the motel, a measure deemed hazardous, according to the notice of violation.
A hearing on the temporary restraining order was continued last month and hasn’t been reset.
The motel has been used as a home for a number of families in recent months. School buses have dropped off and picked up students this year.