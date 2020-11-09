While COVID-19 numbers rise in West Virginia and the nation, residents are being urged to get tested frequently and resist pandemic fatigue.
In some areas, though, the push to test isn’t succeeding despite consequences the governor said could come if things don’t improve.
“We are getting people burned up, and they’re not showing up [for testing], so, OK, maybe let’s not test so much. The very second we do that, West Virginia, mark it down, we will have way more people die, many more counties shut down as far as school ... it will be shut down, shut down, shut down,” Gov. Jim Justice said Friday. “West Virginia, if you don’t test, that’s what’s going to happen. If we lower testing, that’s what’s going to happen. The ball is in your court, West Virginia. Absolutely you’ve got to show up.”
Over the last seven days, West Virginia reached record highs for several COVID-19 metrics: new cases reported in 24 hours, average cases over a week and numbers hospitalized for COVID-19 and receiving care in an ICU.
Despite the increases, Justice said Friday, the state wasn’t yet at the point of needing more restrictions to mitigate COVID-19 spread. Instead, he said, testing needs to increase. Justice ran through a list of at least 10 testing events held last week where few people showed up to be tested despite increased community spread in their areas.
“Really and truly, are you being fair, West Virginia? Are you being fair to absolutely not show up [to testing events], then all of us be mortified about what’s happening?” Justice said. “The facts are just as simple as that, some places we get it, some places we’re not, and places we’re not, we complain. We’ve got to show up, and we’re not doing it.”
No one showed at two testing sites in Mingo County, the only county in West Virginia coded as red on the state’s COVID-19 alert map Saturday.
“We wanted people. We’re trying to test, test, test, but people are tired of it a bit,” said Keith Blankenship, administrator at the Mingo County Health Department. “I think many have lost trust in the system a bit.”
The state’s COVID-19 task force determines when a testing event — separate from daily testing provided by doctors and clinics in the area — is needed for a county based on case trends.
Blankenship said it’s his responsibility to tell the state where testing can be held, then the state must determine what day and time is feasible depending on manpower available from the National Guard.
The final details, Blankenship said, often come just 12 hours before the event is scheduled to start.
“Yeah, 100% there are things that could be done [to up testing]. What’s going on right now is we’re fighting fires, we’re not being proactive. The state doesn’t even allow us to get the test site announced until the night before,” Blankenship said. “We have some really remote places, and we’re trying to go to the people, but the people aren’t getting word in a timely manner, and it’s controlled, pretty much, by Charleston. They dictate what we do.”
In Kanawha County, where mass-testing has occurred more consistently than other areas of the state, Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said officials consistently had more success when there is greater notice for the events. But they at times have had little notice to get an operation running.
“When that’s happened, it’s difficult, but we’ve got this down now. We’ve held 77 drive-through testing events, tested 25,000 people, we know how to do it now,” Young said.
Kanawha County has more support systems, Young said, and a large staff that makes it easier to set up on such short notice.
Still, Young said, as the pandemic has worn on, she’s noticed changes in attitude that sometimes accompany changes in the state’s messaging. People are fatigued, yes, but some are also confused.
“The purpose of testing is to detect disease. The goal is not to find negatives, it’s to find positives,” Young said. “There’s some mixed messaging I think, as far as the goals for testing events and maybe some other metrics. It needs to be made clear that testing, finding more positives, that’s not necessarily bad.”
In Mingo, Blankenship said he’s scheduled testing events for the next week in advance — the first time ever — and believes there will be greater turnout because of that, but he hopes the state can acknowledge the challenges present in current practices.
“We get beat down as the health department, I think, sometimes, but there are things that could improve away from here,” Blankenship said.
As of Saturday morning, Mingo County had 604 cases of COVID-19 and 11 COVID-19 related deaths. In the last seven days, the county administered 508 COVID-19 tests and detected 56 new cases of the virus.
“We’re holding event after event, trying to improve but there’s got to be buy-in,” Blankenship said.
There are other barriers, too, that feed limited testing. Blankenship said most of the spread occurring in Mingo County is within families, and usually tied to private social gatherings. He hears from many people that they abstain from getting tested because they fear losing their job, or even just a paycheck, if they end up positive.
In an impoverished area like Mingo County, this is a difficult challenge to overcome.
“People need a safety net. If they’re positive, or even to get tested, we’re asking some to choose between public health, safety and providing for their family. They’re being told, if they take 14 days [to quarantine] they’re going to be fired. That’s not right,” Blankenship said. “If I had a wish list, it would be that we could have a safety net for employees. I’d wish everyone got tested, but some need to check we’re doing all we can to make that happen. It could be better.”