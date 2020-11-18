HUNTINGTON — It wasn’t the work of elves, but rather workers with the Barboursville Public Works Department that transformed the village into a holiday-themed wonderland Tuesday.
The city employees were installing additional holiday decorations around the Nancy Cartmill Gardens along Main Street in Barboursville.
Seasonal decor has also popped up around downtown Huntington recently.
While Christmas is more than a month away, subdued Thanksgiving observances have many feeling festive early in 2020, adding joy to their lives by way of twinkling lights, holly boughs and jolly Santa displays.