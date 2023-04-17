The line of vehicles at the mobile food distribution in Belle Thursday morning snaked into the street, so workers started early to alleviate the traffic jam.
Within an hour, Mountaineer Food Bank staff and volunteers had passed out nearly 6,700 pounds of food to dozens of households.
It was a usual occurrence for the mobile food pantry’s every-other-month visits to Belle Church of the Nazarene, and an increasingly common happening for the food bank’s mobile distribution sites throughout the state.
Caitlin Cook, the organization’s director of advocacy and public policy, said they are seeing an increase in the need for food assistance.
“The food is being distributed faster, typically within the first hour that we show up,” Cook said. “And these events are three-hour events, but we’ll go until the food runs out.”
The increased demand being felt by Mountaineer Food Bank and other feeding programs comes after the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, often referred to as food stamps, decreased benefits to pre-pandemic levels last month.
For three years during the COVID-19 pandemic, SNAP benefits were increased to the maximum amount allowable by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through emergency supplemental allotments. In March, those allotments ceased, and the amount of benefits received returned to being based on a recipient’s income, assets, and expenses.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, the state’s SNAP recipients received on average $493.36 per household ($265.05 per individual) in February. That average dropped to $306.05 per household ($165.03 per individual) in March.
More than 326,000 individual West Virginians in 175,147 households were SNAP recipients as of February 2022, the DHHR said.
At Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile distribution in Berkeley County last month, 244 people came through the lines, compared to the 188 households it served in March 2022.
The Hampshire County mobile distribution also saw an increase from 176 last February to 190 this March. Upshur County’s mobile distribution site served 12 more households in March than it did in the same period last year. Mobile distributions in other counties have also seen increases compared to last year, or have stayed the same, she said.
Not all of the people who come to the food bank for assistance are SNAP recipients.
On Thursday, Loretta Spradling came to the Belle mobile distribution. A retired widow, Spradling said she comes to the distribution events every time she’s able. At 84, health problems caused her to stop working, though she said she wants to start again after returning from a May trip to Florida for her son’s wedding.
“I really have it rough, and I usually can’t pay all my bills,” Spradling said. “So, yeah, [the food distribution] helps a lot.”
Cook said the food bank and its community partners, including food pantries and feeding sites, are having difficulty finding the supplies they need to meet the increased need.
“Food sourcing is difficult,” Cook said. “Right now, the global food supply chain, there are a lot of pressure points that are being hit. So, it’s not just the increase in transportation costs. It’s not just that retail donations are down. It’s not just that commodities are down. It is all of these compounding factors at the same time when food insecurity is on the rise.”
Cynthia Kirkhart, CEO of Facing Hunger Foodbank, which serves counties in three states, including 12 in West Virginia, said her organization has maintained an increase of more than 23% over the 112,000 people it served last year.
The food bank has also noticed a smaller bump of 2% to 3% since the emergency allotments ended, she said.
“In Kanawha County, in particular ... right in the shade of the Capitol, we have a lot of folks that are experiencing homelessness and a variety of problems who are digging [food] out of dumpsters,” Kirkhart said. “Those are the folks that don’t have any real benefits. So, I think there’s a lot of folks that are working outside of the system. And then there are folks that are paying so much more with their SNAP benefits for food that they need. So, we’re trying to figure out how to meet that demand.”
Ellen Vollinger, SNAP director for the Food Research and Action Center, a Washington, D.C.-based anti-hunger organization, said the problems food banks are facing were predictable when Congress voted in December to end the emergency allotments before the national public health emergency declaration was set to expire.
“Number one, benefits in SNAP are very modest,” Vollinger said. “During the pandemic, they were increased, and once that goes away, people are now back, even if they’re getting SNAP, the average amount they’re getting is $6 a person a day. That’s a very modest benefit.”
Other extra government supports families received during the pandemic, like stimulus checks and enhanced federal unemployment benefits, are long gone too, she said.
Vollinger said the drop in benefits for low-income families is stark. On average, SNAP households saw a monthly decrease of $82 per recipient. Households with the lowest incomes saw a decrease of about $95 per month, she said.
The steepest “hunger cliff,” though, was for older adults who qualify for the minimum SNAP benefit — $23 per month — she said. While the emergency allotments were in place, those who got the minimum were getting $281 in February, but the benefit dropped back to $23 in March, she said.
“That’s a sizable hit on household purchasing power and on their circumstances,” Vollinger said. “Because we know that people are juggling the budgets to try to meet a variety of their basic needs.
“When you’re low income, and you’re struggling with housing prices, utility costs, other things — transportation, gas, whatever — those are the things that are fixed costs that you have. There isn’t a lot that’s left over for food.”
Manna Meal, a Charleston soup kitchen and food pantry, received on average 200 requests for its food pantry each month, director Amy Wolfe said. That number ticked up “exponentially” during the pandemic, she said.
In February, the food pantry provided 737 bags of food. That number jumped to 841 in March, an increase over the 568 it gave out in March 2022.
“I can only predict and feel that it’s just going to keep on rising,” Wolfe said.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the price of food bought at grocery stores and supermarkets jumped 11.4% last year and is expected to increase another 7.8% this year.
“People can’t survive on that,” Wolfe said. “And of course [SNAP] benefits are based upon your family size and income and factors like that. But again, my challenge would be you try to supplement your income with what a family of your size would get at the lowest rate. I don’t think it’s possible. It would definitely be very challenging. And I don’t think it’s something that can be sustained, especially with inflation.”
Wolfe said many food pantries and soup kitchens are struggling with the effects of the benefits change.
“We have to make very sound financial decisions in order to meet the needs, but at the end of the day, we are all worried about how are we going to sustain this very long-term, even three years from now, four years from now,” she said.
Vollinger said the problem is that SNAP benefits are based on an unrealistic food budget. The government uses a bottom-rung, lowest-cost food budget plan — called the thrifty food plan — to calculate benefits, she said. The plan is used almost exclusively to calculate SNAP benefits, she said.
“It hasn’t been realistic as a barometer and a way to calibrate benefits, in our view, for a long, long time,” she said. “We’ve been arguing well, well beyond the start of the pandemic that a more realistic food plan would be the one that’s just one above it called the low-cost food plan. That that would be a more meaningful, basic diet.”
Kirkhart said at the same time it’s feeding more people, Facing Hunger and other providers are receiving less federal assistance through the Emergency Food Assistance Program. Through the program, known as TEFAP, the USDA purchases food and makes it available to state distributing agencies.
“There’s been a precipitous cliff of reduction in those food resources,” Kirkhart said. “So, what we don’t get donated to meet emergency hunger assistance, we have to purchase. That means a lot for us, because we’re suddenly going to spend a lot more money on food.”
Typically, TEFAP provides shelf-stable food, she said. During the height of the pandemic, it also provided produce and perishable items.
“Those kind of died away, but we were still able to count on dry beans, canned goods, some frozen meat products, some fresh vegetables and stuff,” Kirkhart said. “But that has really been on the decrease. We’re expecting to see a little bump in that product, but not [enough] to overcome what we’re seeing in demand.”
TEFAP is part of the federal Farm Bill, which is up for renewal this year for the first time in five years. Kirkhart encouraged lawmakers not to support cuts in assistance in the bill.
“Here locally, we are advocating very strongly,” she said. “But I would encourage any lawmaker to come out to a mobile pantry, even up in Charleston, and look at the demand in emergency food assistance and think about that before they sign a bill and support a cut to reduction and benefits.
“We’re always going to rise to the challenge, but everyone’s having a hard time. If we’re fighting inflation, so are our donors.”