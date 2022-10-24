The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Antlerless
State Farm and AAA both report that October, November and December are the peak months for vehicle collisions with deer.

 JOHN McCOY | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — It’s peak time for deer-vehicle collisions, and once again West Virginia motorists have the highest risk.

New data from State Farm Insurance Co. shows West Virginia drivers on average have a 1 in 37 chance of a collision with an animal. In Kentucky it’s a 1 in 88 chance and it’s a 1 in 95 chance in Ohio, according to the State Farm’s annual analysis.

