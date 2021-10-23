IRONTON — A bill to help build and repair older county jails in Ohio has passed the state House and has been forwarded to the Ohio Senate for approval, according to State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill.
“It has bipartisan support,” Stephens said Friday of House Bill 101. “We had six hearings and it passed 93-2. This bill could help Lawrence County, Jackson County and Gallia County. Hopefully it can be approved by the end of the year.
“Jail funding has been a big issue across Ohio for a long time,” said Stephens, a co-sponsor of the bill with State Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville.
The bill calls for the creation of a program that would give first priority to lower wealth counties, Stephens said. The proposal is similar to Ohio’s school facilities funding that has helped build a number of new schools in Lawrence County over the past 20 years.
Lawrence County currently has a nearly 50-year-old jail that is supposed to hold just 52 prisoners, but frequently holds more. Sheriff Jeff Lawless has pushed for construction of a new jail for years. Such a project could cost $25 million or more, money the county doesn’t have.
“We have had a difficult time for years funding county jails,” Stephens said. “Our jail situation isn’t good in Lawrence, Gallia and Jackson counties.”
If the bill is passed into law, it could provide funds through the capital budget that is coming up next year, Stephens said. The counties, however, would have to pay for the operational costs of a new jail, he said.
He called the legislation “a major step forward toward solving the problem.”
Stephens said the Ohio Senate could begin holding hearings on the bill in the next few weeks.
“We are making progress,” he added.
In some areas in Ohio, county jails have been forced to close.
“This plan supports law enforcement. It supports public safety. It supports local communities,” Edwards said. “Let’s get it done.”
Guidelines for the program would be developed by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction in consultation with county sheriffs and commissioners, according to a news release from Stephens’ office.
The bill calls for counties to be ranked every other year based on local property tax values and estimated taxable retail sales in each county, according to the release. The lowest ranked counties would be given first priority for state funding, under the proposal.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.