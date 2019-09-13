HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety and Cabell County Magistrate Court:
SEXUAL ASSAULT: A former correctional officer at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville has been charged with sexually assaulting a female inmate last month.
Robert Blake III, 28, of Huntington, was charged with the imposition of sexual acts on persons incarcerated Aug. 30, which is the same date the alleged acts occurred.
Lawrence Messina, spokesman for the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, said Blake was suspended without pay upon his arrest and terminated Wednesday.
"The federal Prison Rape Elimination Act establishes critical safeguards, and West Virginia is committed to enforcing it throughout its correctional system," he said.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Blake is accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate inside of her jail cell Aug. 30 at the facility while he was working. Blake allegedly confessed to the act during an interview with West Virginia State Police, according to the complaint.
At the time, Blake was ranked as a corporal at the facility.
He is the second officer to be charged in recent years. Carl Aaron Westfall, 22, of Huntington, pleaded guilty in 2017 to engaging in sexual contact or intercourse with an incarcerated woman in 2016. He is serving 10 years of extended supervised release for the crime after serving a probation sentence.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed six new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Disorderly conduct, 4:32 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 1:19 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of Cottage Street.
Possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, 12:39 p.m. Wednesday, 7th Street/7th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, 3600 block of Hughes Street.
Destruction of property, 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 23rd Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Randy Wayne Kirk, 28, was incarcerated at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him on a capias warrant and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. Bond was not set.
Connie Bailey, 57, was incarcerated at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, unlawful dumping and littering. Bond was $12,000 cash.
Ethan Mark Sacre, 22, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, improper registration, no proof of insurance and reckless driving. Bond was $30,000.
Tony Allen Mabry, 45, was jailed at 2:10 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was not set.
Alex Anderson Davis, 25, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with breaking and entering and destruction of property. Bond was $50,000.
David Luke Dupree, 39, was jailed at 6:15 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with burglary and fleeing on foot. Bond was not set.