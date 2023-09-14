The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Legislators spoke with criminal justice professionals from around the state this week to get ideas for bail reform during a meeting of the Oversight Committee on Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority.

Kanawha County Public Defender Ronni Sheets told lawmakers that approximately 500 people are currently incarcerated and awaiting trial for misdemeanor offenses. The number of people who have been convicted of a misdemeanor and are serving a sentence is about half of that.

Ashley Perham covers the City of Charleston.

