KENOVA — Two individuals have been jailed as a result of a recent operation conducted by the Kenova Police Department at the Hollywood Motel in Kenova.
While executing a search warrant around 9 p.m. Monday evening, police entered Room 19 at the Hollywood Motel and located a substantial amount of stolen property from a burglarized home in Ceredo, according to a news release.
While plain clothes and uniformed officers were on the scene, suspects Jerry Lee Lusk and Bethany Akers pulled into the motel parking lot.
Akers, 32, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession with intent to distribute. Bond was not set.
Lusk, 47, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with transferring stolen property, possession meth precursor and possession with intent to distribute. Bond was not set.
According to a release, Adderall pills packaged to sell were recovered from Akers and methamphetamine was recovered from Lusk.
Lusk had additional charges of possessing pseudoephedrine in a altered state and also receiving stolen property.
Both individuals were arrested for possession with intent to distribute the substances found and were taken to Western Regional Jail and arraigned in Wayne County Magistrate Court.