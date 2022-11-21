The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia lawmakers are exploring how to reduce jail crowding and cut the cost of incarceration for the local governments responsible for paying those bills.

West Virginia’s regional jail population has decreased but not the cost of incarceration, leaving some counties still unable to pay and state taxpayer money covering the difference, Will Valentino, staff attorney for the House of Delegates told the Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Oversight Committee on Tuesday. The state’s 10 regional jails remain filled over capacity.

Lacie Pierson covers politics.

@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

