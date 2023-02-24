HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County grand jury returned the following indictments in January:
Jonathan Lamarr Evans (Huntington): Retaliation against a public official
Michael Dwayne Clagg (Milton): Burglary; grand larceny; attempt to commit a felony
Joshua Lee Smith (Petersburg, West Virginia): Receiving stolen vehicle
Mark Anthony Hyde (Huntington): Attempt to commit a felony
Tracy Dean Pearson Jr. (Huntington): Receiving stolen vehicle
Shane Paul Edie (Huntington): Third offense shoplifting; fleeing without a vehicle
Christopher Anthony Waters, Andrea L. Ellis (Huntington): Three counts of entry of a building other than a dwelling; grand larceny; conspiracy
Kristi Lee Carson (Lumberport, West Virginia): Two counts of third offense Shoplifting
Ryan T. Johnson (Barboursville): Wanton endangerment; two counts of domestic battery; two counts of destruction of property
Harold Lee Thacker (Culloden): Malicious assault; brandishing
Eric Jami West (Huntington): Escape
Anthony Michael Biggs (Huntington): Two counts of destruction of property; domestic assault; fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference; fleeing without a vehicle; possession of a controlled substance; persons prohibited from possessing a firearm
Sydney David Ellis (Huntington): Three counts of fraudulent use of an access device
Bradley Scott Midkiff (Huntington): Two counts of persons prohibited from possessing a firearm; possession of a controlled substance
Chad Christopher Heck (Huntington): Escape
James M. Halcombe (Huntington): Two counts of failure to register as a sex offender
Randy Lee Toney: (Ceredo, West Virginia): Distribution and display to minor of obscene matter
Matthew Wayne Jenkins (Huntington): Driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury; leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury; obstructing an officer
Howard Eddie (Address not listed): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
