David Rosier, president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, watches the camp attendees perform during a showcase event for the Cabell County Japanese Immersion Summer Camp on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Altizer Elementary School in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County students have spent a decade of summers learning about Japanese culture.
The Japanese Immersion Camp is in its 10th year. Cabell County Schools hosts the program through a partnership with Marshall University and the Robert C. Byrd Institute and with support from several sponsors. The theme of this year’s camp was “heiwa,” which means “peace” in Japanese.
Kelly Watts, the school district’s deputy superintendent of instruction, said during a presentation for families of students that the camp is very popular and registration often closes within minutes of opening.
Throughout the week, third- through sixth-grade students study Japanese language exercises and take music classes taught by native Japanese speakers from Marshall University and Cabell County Schools. Campers also sample Japanese foods, learn how to use chopsticks, make origami cranes and more.
Natsuki Anderson, who is also known as Nacky-sensei and is the director of the Japanese program at Marshall, has helped with the camp since it began. She said campers attend classes on language, art, physical education and culture each day. Students from the university who study Japanese aid with the camp. Anderson said the use of English is kept to a minimum at camp and the children learn as speakers make gestures when communicating.
The camp brings Cabell County students, teachers and administrators together with Marshall University as well as members of the local business and Japanese communities, Anderson said.
“People say West Virginia … doesn’t have much culture or international influence, but we do,” Anderson said, adding that she wants to make West Virginia and Japan’s connection strong.
During Friday’s presentation, the campers displayed the knowledge they gained over the week, such as learning new words, songs and dances. Guests included representatives of Toyota and Marshall University.
Sponsors of the camp include Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, Nippon Tungsten, Okuno International, Simplified IT Solutions, The Pottery Place and Taste of Asia Teays Valley.
The camp is held for two weeks in Cabell County. It will also be in Putnam County for a week.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
