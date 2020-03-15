In the spring of 2018, Cabell County Schools embarked on an ambitious effort to marry technology to novel instructional methods using digital tools for students.
This plan, the Student Tech Empowerment Plan (STEP), was designed to support students by better preparing them for life after graduation and to provide staff with modern tools to deliver learning activities.
This initiative was launched with an evaluation of the current state of technology, ranging from network switches and wireless infrastructure to the end-user devices our students and faculty utilize in instruction and learning.
Of course, these devices are evolving rapidly, so the district was also faced with the challenge of establishing an update cycle for replacement before the devices become obsolete. The target is to provide a quality experience for Cabell County Schools users that varies little from year to year.
The past 19 months have been nothing less than transformative for the school district as we have invested $3.5 million in technology for our schools. Our dedicated staff purchased and activated more than 7,000 classroom devices used daily by students and teachers.
We replaced or upgraded network infrastructure to support digital, wireless transmission. Teachers are now engaging students on large-screen presentation monitors equipped with wireless projection technology, permitting a highly mobile classroom.
Of course, simply possessing technology does not improve learning. Our Technology Department worked closely with skilled academic specialists in the deployment of devices and instructional aids.
These specialists are recent classroom teachers skilled at using technology to lead instruction or integrating technology into existing analog instruction, increasing effectiveness.
The academic specialists have conducted district-wide staff development with our classroom teachers and continue to work one-on-one with teachers to ensure they are fully supported as they become more comfortable with using their new devices.
Students have also played a central role in the STEP plan. Student “Tech Teams” are being established at each of the schools. These students assist their peers and teachers as they acquire new technology skills by conducting training sessions and even creating instructional videos.
This effort is enhancing collaboration and creativity among all members of the school community. Through their technology leadership, students’ creativity, communication, collaboration and critical thinking skills are boosted, and the attainment of practical, digital tool knowledge builds confidence and further prepares students for college or a career.