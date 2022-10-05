AID, Ohio — Broadband is coming to rural Lawrence County.
JB-Nets of Gallipolis had a groundbreaking Tuesday in the Aid area to highlight a $3.6 million program to expand broadband services in Lawrence and Gallia counties.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
AID, Ohio — Broadband is coming to rural Lawrence County.
JB-Nets of Gallipolis had a groundbreaking Tuesday in the Aid area to highlight a $3.6 million program to expand broadband services in Lawrence and Gallia counties.
The company already has extended broadband services to about 75 residences in the Aid area and will be working in the next two years to expand broadband in rural areas in Lawrence County, said Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday.
"We're really proud of that program," Holliday said Tuesday as part of a groundbreaking ceremony near the Family Medical Center lot. "It's a good day for Lawrence County."
The program calls for broadband to be extended to some 800 homes, businesses and schools in Lawrence County, Holliday said. Spectrum also plans to add broadband to another 800 homes and businesses.
JB-Nets will receive $750 for each home or businesses to get high-speed broadband, Holliday said.
The Gallia County business also is expanding services in the Wilgus, Waterloo, Coal Grove and South Ironton areas, according to a news release. The company also will be extending broadband services in the Pedro, Getaway, Decatur, Pine Creek, Kitts Hill, Windsor and Scottown areas, according to the release.
The company has been providing broadband services into large portions of Gallia County during the past 20 years, according to the release.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Information about service is available at the company's website at www.jbnets.net.
Meanwhile, the commissioners approved a request from the Rome Township trustees to tie into the Union-Rome sewer district on Daisy Lane during a meeting Tuesday.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.