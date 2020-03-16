BARBOURSVILLE — Marshall University students and alumni received discounts on interview-ready clothing at the JCPenney Suit-Up Event on Sunday evening at the Huntington Mall, sponsored by the Marshall Office of Career Education.

Members of the university community were encouraged to check out up to 60% off career dress apparel, shoes and accessories at the event from 5-8 p.m.

The event is one of many activities the Office of Career Education holds each year to help students prepare for interviews and future employment opportunities.

