Swope

Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, relinquished his position as chairman of the Economic Development Committee on Friday, offering it to Sen. Glenn Jeffries, R-Putnam. Swope said Jeffries has been a champion of bringing businesses into West Virginia and would be better suited for the job.

 Will Price | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Senate introduced a bill Friday dealing with opioid settlements and made a surprise change in the leadership of the Economic Development Committee.

During the floor session, Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, handed the position of Economic Development Committee chairman to Sen. Glenn Jeffries, R-Putnam, a former Democrat who changed parties late last year.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media.

