BARBOURSVILLE — Jersey Mike’s Subs is “scheduled to open soon” in Barboursville’s River Place Plaza.
Crews were spotted erecting a sign for the New Jersey-based sandwich chain on Tuesday at the shopping plaza. The location is one of 144 stores that the company intends to open this year, according to its website.
Jersey Mike’s, founded in 1956, is based in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. It began as a small, storefront eatery. Today, there are more than 1,500 locations open or under development.
The chain opened its first location in West Virginia in Charles Town in 2017. Today, the state has six stores, including in Hurricane, Charleston and Morgantown.