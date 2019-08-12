HUNTINGTON — For a decade now, the Jewel City Kickball league has been blowing off steam by turning the schoolyard favorite into an adults-only event.
Sunday, while many probably worked off the craft brew calories from Saturday's Rails and Ales, the league hosted five games in a tournament.
The league is preparing for a fundraising event for the Huntington Fire Department later this month. At 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, pickup games of kickball will begin to allow players to become familiar with gameplay and the rules. Then at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, the tournament begins. The tournament takes place at Ritter Park where the old Olympic Pool was located.
To register for the 2019 Local 289 Huntington Fire Department kickball tournament, visit www.jewelcitykickball.com by Monday, Aug. 19. Cost is $20 per player, and you must be 21 or older. Players can register the day of the tournament, but they will not get a T-shirt.
