HUNTINGTON - At a table for eight tucked beside the kitchen doors, four caregivers and four residents from Madison Park Healthcare sat with their drinks and salads before their spaghetti arrived.
What would have otherwise been another quiet weeknight - like any other night - was special for the residents of the Huntington retirement community, many who have dementia. That one Wednesday night out with a simple spaghetti dinner and a glass of iced tea marked the first time many had been out in public in months.
Some might not have been fully cognizant about where they were, what to order or if a few stray noodles landed in their lap.
But that's exactly the clientele Jim's Steak & Spaghetti set out to serve as it hosted the Tri-State's first dementia-friendly day - designed to relieve the social stress and stigma that many dementia patients face in a public setting, which often discourages them from getting out at all.
"For some of our residents, this is the first time they've been out since they've come to Madison Park, so this is a big deal," said Diana Jones, Madison Park life enrichment coordinator, surrounded in the booth by those eating their first restaurant meal in months, maybe years.
"They live in a small box, so to open the world back up to them, you're giving someone back the life that they had before."
Seemingly everyone who came in had a personal story to share of how dementia had touched them. Husbands brought in their wives and vice versa. Children brought in their parents. Caregivers brought in those kept virtually shut in.
Jim's staff was specially trained to consider the needs and quirks associated with dementia patients, but as co-manager Bradley Tweel put it, they're dementia-friendly every night.
"People who have come in today have been very supportive and appreciate that someone would do something like this, and we've been happy to support it," Tweel said.
Being the first restaurant to host a dementia-friendly night was an easy choice for the Tweel family, which has owned and operated Jim's since it opened 81 years ago. The late founders, Jim and Sally Tweel, both had dementia later in life.
Jim's will continue to have dementia-friendly nights on the first Wednesday of each month.
The promotion was organized by Dementia Friendly Huntington, in conjunction with the Alzheimer's Association of West Virginia, as a proof-of-concept that considering those special needs is a worthy endeavor, in both an egalitarian and business sense. The concept had been pitched to several other local restaurants - warmly regarded but never implemented - until Jim's committed to hosting the first event, said David Nesbit, founder of Dementia Friendly Huntington.
At times, Jim's was so busy, you'd think it was serving strawberry pie again - and a packed night at a landmark restaurant is a huge step forward for the now 13-month-old movement.
"We're not going to be there until dementia-friendly nights aren't news. When that happens, that's when we've made it," Nesbit said. "We're looking for people and businesses who will put dementia on their agenda, because there is so much more that we can do for the community, the state and the country than what we're doing now."
Staff from the Alzheimer's Association spent the day outside Jim's with information and resources. When they arrived at 11 a.m., right when the restaurant opened for lunch, people were already waiting in line to eat, said Nikki Miller, special events coordinator for the Alzheimer's Association.
Nobody works their whole life expecting to be struck with dementia in twilight, and a night like Wednesday is a token that they're still cared for, Miller said.
"We just want people to know that they're still a part of this community," she said. "You don't want someone to spend their whole life in this city, work in this city, retire and then not be able to enjoy their golden years."
More than 5 million Americans have dementia, with an estimated 70% of elderly cases caused by Alzheimer's disease, and it's projected to affect millions more as the population ages. There is no cure or means to treat the disease.
For more information on Dementia Friendly Huntington, visit the group's Facebook page or call Nisbet at 859-509-2367.