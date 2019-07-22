HUNTINGTON — The full scope of the fond memories made and contained for thousands of individuals at Jim's Steak and Spaghetti House since 1938 is incomprehensible.
It's become more than a staple of Huntington life — it's a largely unchanged cultural touchstone relatable between generations at any age.
It's the perfect spot to coax out the precious, yet fleeting, memories for those suffering from dementia, said David Nisbet, founder of Dementia Friendly Huntington. It's also the ideal example to prove considering those special needs is a worthy endeavor.
Jim's will be the first restaurant in the Tri-State to host a dementia-friendly night on Wednesday, Aug. 7, with the event anticipated to continue on the first Wednesday of each following month. Staff will be trained to consider the needs and nuances that come with dementia, something caretakers and loved ones already know well.
The night is designed to relieve the social stress and stigma that many dementia sufferers face in a public setting, which often simply discourages them from getting out at all.
"What I love about Jim's is that it's a landmark business facilitating a landmark day," said Nisbet, whose father suffers with the cognitive disease.
"And we really need to pack the house so that other businesses will know there is a market in supporting those with dementia."
Dementia Friendly Huntington promotes an active understanding and accountability for the particular needs of those living with dementia and their caretakers - allowing them to live as independently and as dignified as possible.
Nisbet, a small-business owner himself, already has applied that mantra to his four Valvoline Express Cares across the Tri-State, and has taken his message before the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
"If we don't start putting this out into the community, there's going to be a huge section of people left behind," Nisbet said.
Playing host to the first dementia-friendly night was an easy choice for the Tweel family, who has owned and operated Jim's since it opened 81 years ago. The late founders Jim and Sally Tweel both suffered from dementia later in life, said Bradley Tweel, their grandson and current Jim's co-manager.
"It's something that our family is familiar with and we've dealt with it, and we want to show people in the community that there is a safe place for that," Tweel said.
"If they feel like they can bring up some good memories by coming to Jim's, we'd love to help them out and support them."
Dementia-friendly nights at Jim's are open to those with dementia, their caretakers and family, and anyone who wishes to support the cause.
More than 5 million Americans suffer from dementia, with an estimated 70% of elderly cases caused by Alzheimer's disease, and it's projected to affect millions more as the population ages. There is currently no cure or means to treat the disease.
For more information on Dementia Friendly Huntington, visit the group's Facebook page or call Nisbet at 859-509-2367.