HUNTINGTON — An iconic Huntington restaurant delivered the bad news over the weekend that it will once again forgo its most famous tradition.
Typically around the beginning of spring, Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House on 5th Avenue in Huntington would be packed with customers during Strawberry Pie Week, a five-day frenzy when it serves up its legendary dessert to customers who wait in a line wrapped around the restaurant, out the door and down the sidewalk. More than 10,000 slices of pie are served in a week.
On Saturday, however, the restaurant posted to its Facebook page the event had been canceled for the third year in a row.
"Jim’s is announcing that strawberry pie week will be postponed again this year," the post reads. "To make this special week happen, we have to plan 6 months in advance to make pie shells and hire additional staff. The numbers for Covid-19 were not good at the time and we had no way of knowing the status in May."
At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the restaurant made the decision to postpone Strawberry Pie Week for the first time in more than four decades. It was canceled again in 2021 as the pandemic lingered on, and Jim's General Manager Bradley Tweel said there was still concern with the inability to social distance with the increased number of customers that would be expected for the week.
This year, Tweel said labor shortage and supply chain issues are having an impact.
"To make strawberry pie week happen, we would have to hire many extra people just to be able to properly prepare the food and serve everyone," he said. "Unfortunately, we cannot hire sufficient personnel due to the lack of applicants. That, along with difficulty getting product in time, has led us to postpone this special week."
Tweel said Jim’s will be giving away 50 strawberry pies this year.
“We hate to cancel Strawberry Pie Week again this year because we love it too and how the community has embraced it. It’s a big part Huntington and the community,” Tweel said.
He said he still wants to do something to keep the tradition going, so if you eat at Jim’s, dine in or carry out, from April 26 to May 7, you may enter your name in the drawing for a free strawberry pie. Tweel says you can enter multiple times, but you can only win once.
He added that the restaurant is planning on having a strawberry pie celebration next year similar to past years.
"It will be back next year. We thank everyone for their understanding and hope to see you at Jim’s during those two weeks for your chance to win a free strawberry pie," Tweel said.