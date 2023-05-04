HUNTINGTON — The fan favorite of late spring — Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti’s strawberry pie week — won’t take place again in 2023.
Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House on 5th Avenue in Huntington would be packed with customers annually during Strawberry Pie Week, a five-day sprint in May when the restaurant serves up its legendary dessert to customers who wait in a line wrapped around the block. More than 10,000 slices of pie were usually served in a week.
However, on Thursday, the restaurant posted to its Facebook page that the event had been canceled for the fourth consecutive year. The post said the restaurant’s head chef and kitchen manager had not been working due to medical issues and is the only person qualified to make the limited-time pie. The restaurant’s post also said they would need to hire at least 30 extra workers, which they said wasn’t possible in current conditions.
The event was first canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has yet to make a return since. The tradition celebrated 45 years in 2019.
Last year the restaurant allowed patrons to enter their names into a drawing to win a free strawberry pie; it is unclear if such a possibility will be allowed this year.
The iconic Huntington restaurant will celebrate its 85th year in business on June 9 with a limited discounted menu and free cake.
