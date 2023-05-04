The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Jim’s Steak & Spaghetti House has postponed Strawberry Pie Week this year due to labor shortages and supply chain issues as impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic linger.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The fan favorite of late spring — Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti’s strawberry pie week — won’t take place again in 2023. 

Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti House on 5th Avenue in Huntington would be packed with customers annually during Strawberry Pie Week, a five-day sprint in May when the restaurant serves up its legendary dessert to customers who wait in a line wrapped around the block. More than 10,000 slices of pie were usually served in a week.

