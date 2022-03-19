HUNTINGTON — A job fair specifically for 12th-graders in the Cabell County school system will be held next month, and organizers are hoping to have Mountain Health Arena filled with local business representatives to speak to them.
Sponsored by the West Virginia Army National Guard, the district will host "Guard Your Life" on Wednesday, April 13, in downtown Huntington.
It's a two-way job fair and financial literacy workshop for seniors who are just a few months away from exiting the public school system.
Some will continue their education at a higher level; others could go straight into the workforce. Steve Martin, academy coordinator at Cabell Midland High School, said the event is designed to be informative and give students practical, applicable information before graduating.
"What we're trying to do is put them in front of as many people as we can, and hopefully some of the kids will get a job or go on to further training," Martin said. "Not all kids go to college, and even the ones that go to college might need a summer job."
In addition to companies looking to hire, Martin said representatives from throughout the finance industry, such as banking and insurance professionals, will be on hand demonstrating to students the fundamentals of finance, like how to do taxes and balance a checkbook.
The event is open to all seniors at Cabell Midland, Huntington High and the Cabell County Career Technology Center. It will occur on the same day as other high school grades are taking the SAT.
Martin said seniors wanting to retake the SAT that day will have the option to do so, but they are encouraged to go to the job fair and financial literacy workshop if they are not taking the exam.
"This way it's not just giving the day off to seniors or sticking them in the gym to do busy work; we're giving them help for the future," Martin said.
Martin said he is inviting any business, from any industry, that is looking to hire to set up a booth at the job fair. Those interested can contact Martin by phone at 304-743-7411 or 304-593-2292.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.