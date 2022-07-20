Jonathan Young, of Huntington writes down information while speaking with people as the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducts a job fair presented by Alcon on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Huntington High School.
Andrea Epling, of Huntington, speaks with people at one of the tables as the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducts a job fair presented by Alcon on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Huntington High School.
HUNTINGTON — Strategies for recruiting employees and for those seeking jobs have changed a lot since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, which was evident at a job fair at Huntington High School on Tuesday afternoon.
James Gibson, 41, of Genoa, said he was looking for a job a little closer to home because of gasoline prices.
“Right now I would take anything I could get because I can’t keep traveling the distances I have been with these high gas prices,” he said. “I was driving six hours a day as a field engineer for a fiber optics company. I would also like a job closer to home so I can be with my wife and three children in the evenings.”
Eighteen-year-old Max Nibert of Huntington said he was looking for a company that would allow him to work and also help pay for advanced vocational training.
“Finding employment that pays better than minimum wage for someone my age is hard to find,” he said. “I think employers are realizing that young people want to work, but we want a job that appeals to us with a living wage, health benefits and opportunities for advanced education.”
Competition for employees was obvious at the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Job Fair presented by Alcon.
“We have over 50 employers participating, ranging from small nonprofits to large manufacturers and health care providers,” said Tricia Ball, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. “One of our top priorities at the Chamber is to help our members find the employees they need, and we felt like this job fair gives those looking for a jobs a better strategy in finding one by having as many employers as we could under one roof at the same time instead of going from business to business to put in applications.”
Some employer strategies included sign-on bonuses, increased wages and benefits, flexible scheduling and work-from-home opportunities.
“I don’t think inflation has changed what employers are looking for in an employee, but they are looking at ways to be more competitive,” Ball said.
The event was presented by Alcon, the largest eye care device company in the world.
Tabitha Blankenship, a senior cost analyst with Alcon, said the company wants to hire production technicians.
“These jobs are well above minimum wage and only require a high school diploma or GED,” Blankenship said. “We have three shifts available, and new hires are trained on site.”
Ashley Brooks and Mike Ward with Alcon were at the job fair and said they both started out as temporary employees.
“I am now a senior data analyst,” Brooks said.
Ward, a production supervisor at Alcon, said he has been with the company 17 years and is now a production supervisor.
“There is a career for job seekers at Alcon,” he said.
Sara James, a recruitment specialist with Mountain Health Network, said her employer has lots of jobs ranging from nurses and radiology technicians to positions in food services and housekeeping, many of which come with sign-on bonuses.
“For those that couldn’t make it to the job fair, we encourage them to go online to mountainhealthnetwork.org/careers and see all the great opportunities we have available,” she said.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
