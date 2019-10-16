HUNTINGTON — Harmony House’s “Jobs First” team, a supported employment program designed to assist individuals experiencing homelessness in obtaining employment, will host its last employment event of the year Thursday.
The job fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17 at the Cabell County Public Library.
Twenty local employers will be present at the event, several of which will conduct on-site interviews. The job fair also will highlight available community resources. All job seekers are welcome.
For more information on the job fair, contact Jobs First coordinator Beth Smith at beth.smith@harmonyhousewv.com or call 304-523-2764.