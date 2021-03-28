2021 could be a big year for Huntington Mall — in more ways than one.
Hitting the “big 4-0” can be an unsettling milestone for some people. We’ve all heard of distraught 40-somethings who figured they needed a little cosmetic “nip and tuck” to defy the ravages of age. (“OMG, I’m too young to have my mother’s jawline!”)
It’s not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, Huntington Mall, celebrating its 40th anniversary, is getting a little facelift right now. New signage, carpeting, interior landscaping, roofing, a new pylon sign with state-of-the-art video display, upgrades to interior and exterior lighting, repaving of parking areas and driving lanes are all designed to keep the complex up to date and inviting for all the people who work and visit this venerable shopping destination. The project is designed to refresh the multimillion-dollar renovation that changed the look of the mall in 2011.
When it first opened its doors in February 1981, Huntington Mall was all about the shopping. In many ways, it still is. At 1.5 million square feet, it’s the largest shopping mall in the state. Over the course of a year, people make nearly 2.5 million visits, coming not just from West Virginia but also from Ohio and Kentucky. Yet like consumers all over the country, those visitors have a taste for a little more than just a new dress or a pair of shoes. They come seeking entertainment, dining, a hotel room for the night or a variety of other services.
Certainly, the past year’s state-imposed restrictions aimed at heading off the COVID-19 pandemic put a crimp in much of that activity. With the arrival of a vaccine buoying hopes that this health crisis is nearing its end, people are returning to dig into a great meal, enjoy the latest movie release, get a makeover or get in a brisk workout. Huntington Mall has evolved to meet those desires. That’s an evolution that will continue.
In the future, expect to see the arrival of even more businesses that cater to the everyday needs of 21st century America. Just take a look at the space that used to be occupied by Sears. In the near term, it is home to a clinic that will be able to vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day against COVID-19. While that’s very good news, the real excitement is what happens next. The Cabell County Board of Education recently appropriated $5.6 million to purchase that former department store and transform it into a new and improved Career Technology Center. Assuming all goes as planned, the new facility will allow the school to triple its size and incredibly expand the career opportunities for even more young people in the county.
For the past dozen years, maybe more, retail industry pundits have parroted the narrative that the American mall is on its deathbed. If a retail center remains the same, yes, it may very well not survive. The people of Huntington and the surrounding region deserve better than that. That is why Huntington Mall has and will continue to change. Exactly what changes will we see? There’s no way to precisely predict that — but it sure will be a lot of fun to watch.