Former vice president Joe Biden is projected to win Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes, putting him over the 270 needed to win the presidency.
Biden's victory, the culmination of four years of struggle for Democrats, came after a hotly contested election in which it took four days for a winner to be declared after the former vice president was projected to win a series of battleground states, the latest of which wasthe state where he was born, Pennsylvania.
Voters also made history in electing as vice president Kamala Harris, 56, a senator from California and daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants who will become the country's first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to hold the No. 2 job.
Biden had no immediate comment, but late Thursday, he had declared that he had "a mandate" on a number of policy issues.
"I know watching these vote tallies on TV moves as slow as it gets and can be numbing," he said in remarks from Wilmington, Delaware. "But never forget, the tallies aren't just numbers. They represent votes and voters, men and women who exercised their fundamental right to have their voice heard."
Biden won three swing states that President Donald Trump had claimed in 2016 -- Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania -- reconstituting the "blue wall" that had protected previous Democratic nominees. He also was leading in the formerly Republican terrain of Arizona and Georgia as he boosted Democratic votes across the Sun Belt, and he remained ahead in Nevada. By early Saturday, Biden had amassed a record 74.4 million votes, beating Trump by more than 4 million, a margin that was expected to increase once all ballots are certified.
The Trump campaign has called any "false projection" of a Biden victory "far from final." It has filed multiple lawsuits since Election Day, and without detailing evidence
"From the beginning, we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn," Trump said in a statement Friday, falsely characterizing the Democratic position in the statement released by his campaign. "We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government."