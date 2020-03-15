Career technical education has traditionally played an important role in West Virginia secondary schools. It encompasses a wide range of activities that not only provide the benefits of integrated academics and technical skills gained by “hands-on” experiences, but also instill in students the excitement and dignity of doing work that benefits both the individual and society.
The Cabell County Career Technology Center (CCCTC) has grown exponentially over the past four years. Enrollment has risen from 107 full-day high school students to more than 300.
As a result of this demand, the district has recently added three full programs at the center, which serves full-day and part-day students from Cabell Midland High School and Huntington High School as well as adults from across the region.
This school year the center has introduced a cosmetology program where students can earn certification in hairstyling. With the remodel of an outdated classroom suite, these students now have a state-of-the-art salon that rivals the best in the business. Other programs offered at the career center include auto mechanics, collision repair, machine trades, welding, carpentry, building maintenance, HVAC, electrical, graphic design, law and public safety, coding and app design, and licensed practical nursing.
Cabell County Career Technology Center students graduate with a skill set that opens many doors. Many go on to attend four-year technical colleges, while others have employment opportunities waiting for them as soon as they graduate. The center works closely with businesses in our community that are seeking students for internships, co-op experiences, apprenticeships and direct employment. Technical and Applied Science graduates can often earn $2,000 to $11,000 more per year on average than those with a bachelor’s degree.
Career technical education students say using real-world examples in their studies help them better understand academic classwork. Some students continue their education by enrolling in post-secondary CTE courses at the career center. These students are eligible for federal financial aid and, at the Cabell County Career Technology Center, our student support department has staff present to assist students with applying for financial aid.
The growth being seen at the Cabell County Career Technology Center is allowing the district to investigate adding more programs. In a changing job market, we are exploring opportunities to meet the needs of business and industry in our region. Very soon, we plan to add plumbing and masonry programs for both high school and adult students. We are also investigating adding programs focused on small-engine repair, diesel mechanics, earning a commercial driver’s license and heavy equipment operation.
The Cabell County Career Technology Center no longer wants to be one of Cabell County’s best-kept secrets, but a hub of the community where job skills and training enable our citizens to provide a great living for their families while remaining right here in West Virginia.