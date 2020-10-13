HUNTINGTON — The John Marshall Leadership Fellows, a Marshall University leadership development program for faculty and staff, has announced its spring 2021 cohort.
Under the direction of Marshall’s Center for Teaching and Learning, the annual program cultivates broad leadership capacity among faculty and staff leaders by immersing them in collaborative learning opportunities and problem-solving experiences throughout the spring term.
The new cohort is as follows:
- Dr. Michael Abdelmasseh, School of Medicine
- Dr. Brian Antonsen, College of Science
- Mr. Chris Atkins, University College
- Dr. Christopher Booth, School of Pharmacy
- Mr. Fulton Burns, College of Arts and Media
- Dr. Allison Carey, College of Liberal Arts
- Ms. Melanie Chapman, University Communications
- Ms. Missy Clagg-Morrison, School of Medicine
- Ms. Sheila Fields, Mid-Ohio Valley Center Operations
- Dr. Brian Kinghorn, College of Education and Professional Development
- Ms. Dena Laton, Libraries and Online Learning
- Dr. Georgiana Logan, College of Health Professions
- Dr. Greg Michaelson, College of Engineering and Computer Science
- Dr. Daniel Morgan, School of Medicine
- Dr. Carl Mummert, College of Science
- Dr. Robin Riner, College of Liberal Arts
- Ms. Demeley Smith, College of Education and Professional Development
- Ms. Crystal Stewart, Information Technology
- Mr. Ryan Vance, Information Technology
- Ms. Jodi Zimmerman, Office of the President
The new cohort will commence January 2021.