HUNTINGTON — Chief Justice John Marshall, the namesake of Marshall University who helped to shape the American nation and was an early explorer of West Virginia, was celebrated in Huntington on Tuesday, his birthday.
Events to mark the occasion on campus included birthday cake and a quoits tournament. Quoits is an ancient and little-known sport related to horseshoe pitching that dates back to the early days of Olympic discus throwers, and is said to have been John Marshall’s favorite game.
Born Sept. 24, Marshall grew up on the Virginia frontier and, at the age of 20, joined the Continental Army to fight for American independence, according to the West Virginia Encyclopedia. He later entered the practice of law in Richmond, and by 1790 had become the leading appellate lawyer in Virginia. Marshall served in the House of Delegates, the state executive council and as a delegate to the Virginia convention that ratified the U.S. Constitution. He was elected to Congress in 1799 and appointed secretary of state in 1800. The following year, President John Adams named him chief justice.