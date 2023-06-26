West Virginia State University students sift through dirt from a hole dug on Thursday at the Hale house property in Malden. From left, students Megan Bailey, Tyler Means, Keyira Curtis and Joe Gizinski are among those working the archaeological dig. Archeological Dig in Malden
As part of their archeological field school program, students on Thursday toured the nearby African Zion Baptist Church, where early congregants including Booker T. Washington prayed, studied and socialized.
Field director Carl Demuth, of Marshall University, points out layers of soil found in a posthole survey pit during a session of West Virginia State University's Archeological Field School at Malden's historic Hale Hose on Thursday. With Demuth are WVSU students Joe Gizinski (right), Keyira Curtis and Tyler Means.
A West Virginia State University archaeological field school has begun surveying the grounds of the 1838 Malden home once owned by John P. Hale, a key figure in the Kanawha Valley’s early commercial and political life.
Hale was a great-grandson of Mary Draper Ingles, among the first European settlers to set foot in the Kanawha Valley after she, her two children and a sister-in-law were taken captive in 1755 in a Shawnee raid on their settlement near present-day Blacksburg, Virginia.
