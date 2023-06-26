The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A West Virginia State University archaeological field school has begun surveying the grounds of the 1838 Malden home once owned by John P. Hale, a key figure in the Kanawha Valley’s early commercial and political life.

Hale was a great-grandson of Mary Draper Ingles, among the first European settlers to set foot in the Kanawha Valley after she, her two children and a sister-in-law were taken captive in 1755 in a Shawnee raid on their settlement near present-day Blacksburg, Virginia.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you