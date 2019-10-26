HUNTINGTON — In the early ’90s, a group of local men decided to join the Huntington Police Department. Their reasons were all different, but their dedication to their community was the same.
Together they graduated from the police academy and rose through the ranks. One nearly lost his life on the job. One started the drug task force as the opioid epidemic took hold. Another eventually became chief.
Friday, HPD Chief Hank Dial presented two men he’s worked with his entire career — Capt. Rocky Johnson and Lt. Joe Combs — with plaques signifying their retirement from the force.
Dial also presented Combs with a Huntington Police Department Purple Heart, which he said was long overdue.
On June 4, 2002, officers responded to an armed robbery in the west end. The investigation led to an apartment where they confronted the suspect, who fired upon the officers, striking Combs in the chest.
Combs returned fire as the suspect retreated to another room. His response led to the capture of the armed robber.
“Cpl. Combs acted with a level of heroism, which did not come as a surprise to any of his peers,” Dial said. “He performed his duties without hesitation and quickly ended a potentially deadly situation. Cpl. Combs sustained injuries during this battle that could have ended his career. However, his resiliency and dedication to this community quickly led him through his rehabilitation and back to work. He has continued as a leader within the Huntington Police Department at every rank and every assignment.”
During the presentation, Combs passed his handcuffs to his son, an officer with the Kenova Police Department.
“It’s a dangerous job,” he said, looking to the packed room full of officers. “I’m worried about you guys. We need to pray for them.”
Combs, an Ona native, said he joined the force because his brother was a police officer. He said he isn’t sure what he will do now but he’s sure he’ll find something.
Johnson ended his 28 years on the force by busting in the door during a drug bust this week, which yielded one of the biggest meth seizures in the department’s history.
Johnson said he was approached by then-Chief Skip Holbrook about starting a special investigations unit. Holbrook said he didn’t know what he wanted it to look like but he wanted Johnson to figure it out. It was right as the opioid epidemic really took hold, so Johnson focused on drugs.
“What we did, is we made what I consider the business model for the way a local drug unit should work,” Johnson said. “We accomplished a lot. I’m proud of what we have done. I think we have turned a corner and we will continue to see progress.”
Sgt. Paul Hunter will take over the drug unit, Johnson said.
Johnson took time to thank those who supported him throughout his career, including his wife, young daughter and his parents. He also thanked the community for its support.
Johnson, a Huntington native, said he will miss the action, which was his favorite part of the job. He said he plans to trout fish, hunt and enjoy the upcoming holidays with his family before he decides what to do next.
“I accomplished all that I wanted to do,” he said. “I left nothing on the table.”
Johnson, Combs and Dial were part of the 80th basic class. When they joined HPD, they were called by older members the “new breed,” Dial said.
Dial said they are like family, and though it’s hard to see them go, he is happy they have reached this milestone.
Follow reporter Taylor Stuck on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.