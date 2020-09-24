HUNTINGTON — For a century and a half, countless people have walked in and out of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church.
“The church is not the building. It’s the people,” said the Rev. Teresa Deane. “Johnson Memorial UMC is a vibrant and loving community of Christians, and we are so much more than the building, although it is historic and beautiful.”
The church — one of the oldest in Huntington — is located at the corner of 5th Avenue and 10th Street. Its century-old steps, built in 1892, invite guests into a church dedicated to serving others.
Anita Farrell, a lay leader at the church, said she gets chills every time she sees the old steps and historic structure.
“You step on these steps and you’re stepping where everyone since the church was built here has stepped,” she said.
Early roots
Although the congregation that is known as Johnson Memorial UMC didn’t receive its name until 1892, its earliest roots can be traced back to Bishop Francis Ashbury’s 1788 visit to the community of Guyandotte, according to the church’s historical documents.
“Ashbury’s frequent visits thereafter spurred interest in Methodism in the area,” Farrell said.
Virgil A. Lewis’ book “A History of West Virginia,” published in 1889, states that in reference to Cabell County, it remains unknown who started the first Methodist ministry here. However, Lewis then quotes a book titled “Progress of Methodism in Ohio and Western Virginia,” which counts a story of a man by the name of Miller. He lived at Green Bottom and was the first person interested in the establishment of a Methodist church within the present limits of Cabell County.
During the Civil War, the early church in Guyandotte was occupied by Union soldiers who used the building to stable their horses. As the Union Army withdrew, soldiers burned the church to the ground.
By 1866, the Southern Methodists had acquired the Marshall Academy for use as their place of worship. The building was shared with a Presbyterian congregation. While the two groups worshiped on alternating Sundays, it was common for each congregation to attend both services.
Following the Civil War, the Marshall Academy property was sold and ultimately conveyed to the state for a state teachers college. That land is now part of the Marshall University campus. As the result of that sale, the Methodist and Presbyterian congregations made plans to share chapel at Holderby Grove, near what is now the corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and 7th Avenue.
Soon after the chapel’s completion, the Presbyterians paid off their portion of the cost and constructed their own church at the location of the present-day First Presbyterian Church on 5th Avenue.
It would be eight years until the Methodists fully separated from the Guyandotte church, but that little 1870 chapel at Holderby Grove has come to represent the beginnings of the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church story.
Today’s church
Deane has been in ministry for over 30 years and has been serving Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church for the past five years.
“When I got here the church was recovering from a fire, so the sanctuary was under reconstruction,” she recalled. “We were meeting in the chapel and having to do overflow in the parlor because of all the people coming in.”
The church has undergone several renovations over the years.
“After the sanctuary was completed a few years ago, we went into a huge renovation project including a new parlor, improvements to the educational wing and some others in the commons area and the chapel,” Deane said. “The building, with all its additions and renovations, has been the wonderful gathering place for our congregation, guests and the community.”
Today, the church’s reach in the community continues.
“Our Thursday evening free meal for anyone who wants it has continued as a ‘grab-and-go’ dinner every week,” Deane said. “We are again feeding schoolchildren through our Pack for the Future ministry in cooperation with a local school. Our Sunday school classes and Bible study meet via Zoom. We are staying connected with local members and renewing friendships with former members who live out of town and out of state.”
Preparing for celebration
In anticipation of the 150th anniversary celebration, the church has faced many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Deane.
“We planned to host in-person events on both Saturday and Sunday, but with COVID-19 we are only able to recognize this milestone with a special worship service on Sunday, Sept. 27, which will be livestreamed,” Deane said. “We have postponed everything except the worship service to 2021.”
The worship celebration for Sunday will be available online on both YouTube and Facebook Live. Deane said these platforms have been the church’s main way of reaching people for the past six months.
“These circumstances have required us to find new methods to share the ancient and beautiful story of God’s love for humankind,” she said.
The church’s resident bishop, Sandra Steiner Ball, will preach, and present and former clergy and members will participate in the service, which will be videotaped, Deane explained.
“This time of meeting online rather than in person has reminded us that we can do God’s work and worship together in many different ways,” she said.
Additional information about the church can be found online at johnsonmemorialumc.com.