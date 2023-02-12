HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland and West Huntington neighborhood associations will co-sponsor a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club building at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building.
Guest speaker at the meeting will be Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
Kilkenny is also the current vice president of the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO).
He will assume the office of president of the group on July 1.
Killkenny and Casey Napier, prevention coordinator of the CHHD, will provide information about heart health, ways to recognize symptoms, and preventative care.
For more information, contact Cindy Chandler at 304-544-1469.
