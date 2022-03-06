At Mountwest, we frequently talk about two fictitious students, Jessica and Trae. Jessica is a 27-year-old single mom, who works at least one part-time job. Trae is a 17-year-old high school senior whose family and friends encourage him to stay home and get a job. Neither Jessica nor Trae have family that went to college. Both know that when people say, “College isn’t for everybody,” they are talking about them. At Mountwest, we design our college experience so our Jessicas and Traes can overcome life barriers and be successful. With the help of Mountwest, Jessica and Trae can obtain a degree and gain access to great careers.
Perhaps Jessica will pursue a degree in the medical field. In two years, she can graduate from a variety of medical programs. Imagine her pride as she walks across the stage. What a wonderful role model she will be for her children. They will take note and will grow their visions of achievement.
Mountwest has approximately 50 certificates and degrees, but we also connect to many other institutions for associate and bachelor’s degrees. Our partners include the career and technical centers, The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), Marshall University, St. Mary’s School of Nursing, and Collins Career Center. We will support Jessica, regardless of which institution has her desired program.
Trae is going to spend his senior year of high school at Mountwest by enrolling in our JumpStart program. With no tuition, fees, or book costs, he can do this totally free. When he graduates high school, he will have 24 college credits, as well as the confidence and relationships he needs to continue, despite any peer pressure or previous self-doubt. Trae could choose a variety of options, including medical, skilled trades or business. He may even take his new confidence and make the jump to Marshall. Thanks to grants, donations and the partnership of Cabell and Wayne county school districts, JumpStart is free to all local students.
Money should not be a barrier for Jessica or Trae. Seventy percent of our students pay no tuition or fees, and most students qualify for financial aid. Others qualify for West Virginia Invests, which pays for an AAS degree for most students. Additionally, scholarships are available. Through a state program called Earn and Learn, employers are incentivized to pay students for internships. Local companies are helping us embed paid experiences throughout their program. This is a win-win, and helps us support industries striving to hire and retain employees.
As we look to the future, we want college-level certificates and degrees to be unavoidable. We are developing more models that train current employees, on our campus, with other organizations, and even in the workplace. This can help recruit, develop, retain and promote valuable employees. So many West Virginians are highly skilled, and they deserve the college credential recognizing their qualifications. We are strengthening our relationship with our educational partners, and designing more flexible offerings. Over the next year, we will be enhancing our “Year to Career” options that will be ideal for students of all ages.
Do you remember that first day of walking onto the college campus? It can be quite an overwhelming experience. Where do you go? What do you say? At Mountwest, we make that easy. Come visit us, park conveniently close, and walk into our One Stop where you will be greeted by a peer coach. Do you want to transfer? Go straight to work? Can only commit to one year? Don’t know, and not sure where to start? Whatever your situation, we can help you obtain a certificate or degree and obtain a great career. Not only can we help Jessica and Trae, we can help you.