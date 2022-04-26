Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) students help others find formal wear, shoes, and other prom essentials at the Project Prom Boutique on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Huntington High School.
Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) students help others find formal wear, shoes, and other prom essentials at the Project Prom Boutique on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Huntington High School.
HUNTINGTON — Students in Huntington High’s U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) wanted to make sure their peers can feel their best on prom night.
High-schoolers filled the cafeteria Friday and Monday for “Project Prom Boutique” to grab what they still needed for prom at no charge.
“We like to do a lot of things like give back to the community. Our whole class and service is based on giving back to the community and learning leadership traits,” said S5/S6 Public Affairs Officer Zachary Adkins.
With donations of money and formal wear, members of the JROTC assembled racks full of dresses and suits. Students also picked out shoes, jewelry, makeup, hairbrushes and hygiene products at the boutique.
“We also took money donations because we sent a small team out a few days ago to go to local stores and buy items, and then we set up a small little area just to donate it to teacher-nominated students,” Adkins said — those who have privately notified a teacher of requests.
“The thing that I find is the most rewarding is that it shows — because there’s a large stigma around our kids that some of us are preppy Army kids — that we’re just students too. We’re also kids, and we care that other people may or may not have certain things that they need to have a magical night, just like the rest of us,” Adkins said. “I love to show that we are students and we’re all in this together.”
All remaining items have been donated to a clothing closet inside Huntington High, Cliff’s Closet, for future events.
Huntington High School’s prom will take place from 8-11 p.m. April 30 at Mountain Health Arena.
