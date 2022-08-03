The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Young

Calvin Lynn Young, 34, of Huntington, sits beside one of his defense attorneys, Annelie Stallings, during his June 2, 2022 preliminary hearing in Huntington.

 XENA BUNTON | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Chris Chiles denied a home confinement request Tuesday made by a man charged with fatally shooting a woman along Charleston Avenue earlier this year. 

Calvin Lynn Young, 34, of Huntington, was charged with murder after Huntington Police officers responded around 10 p.m. May 25 to the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue in Huntington and found 63-year-old Sheila Eanes -- also known as Sheila Wade -- fatally shot inside her home.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.