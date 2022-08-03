HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Chris Chiles denied a home confinement request Tuesday made by a man charged with fatally shooting a woman along Charleston Avenue earlier this year.
Calvin Lynn Young, 34, of Huntington, was charged with murder after Huntington Police officers responded around 10 p.m. May 25 to the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue in Huntington and found 63-year-old Sheila Eanes -- also known as Sheila Wade -- fatally shot inside her home.
Officers believe Young was shooting at a vehicle driving westbound on Charleston Avenue that evening. Detective Nathan Hegemeyer testified at a June 2 preliminary hearing that Young said he heard gunshots outside of his home and went on the porch to fire two to three shots.
Young also faces three counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, one count of being a person prohibited from possession of a firearm and one count of use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
“The defendant realizes that he’s charged with a serious crime,” defense attorney Annelie Stallings said. “It’s not necessarily what it seems. There was no malintent towards the deceased.”
Stallings said Young is seeking a residence away from Charleston Avenue where he could serve home confinement.
Assistant prosecutor Kenneth Bannon asked Chiles to deny the home confinement bond request for the safety of the public. Hegemeyer previously said he discovered several shell casings under a chair in front of Young’s residence, and he illegally possessed two handguns as a felon.
“He is charged with crimes that have a penalty of life, plus 30 (years),” Bannon said. “He has been a convicted felon for 13 years and was, nevertheless, in possession of a firearm, which he used as his intent for its outcome."
Bannon also indicated Young is a flight risk, as he is a Michigan resident.
Chiles denied the defendant's motion, and told the defense to wait until the case is presented to grand jury before making a request for home confinement.
