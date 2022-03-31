HUNTINGTON — A judge on Tuesday denied the request to dismiss the case of a man accused of killing his grandfather and filming the death.
Seth Ellis Donald, 37, was jailed in July 2021 at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville after walking into a Beverly Hills, California, police department, where police said he confessed to killing his grandfather, Maurice “Moe” Sill, 94, of Huntington, the previous year at the Woodlands Retirement Community, just outside Huntington.
Donald was charged with first-degree murder, extradited back to Huntington and has remained at the jail without being indicted by a grand jury on the charge or his case moving forward.
Defense attorney Claude Cigly said the law says a person must be indicted within two terms of the court or eight months, which has expired. Assistant prosecutor Owen Reynolds said the reason he had not been indicted was an issue getting evidence from California, but he expects the case will be presented to the grand jury before the next term ends.
Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell denied the request, stating the deadline had not been reached, adding that the first term someone had been arrested does not count toward the time. Farrell encouraged Donald to return if he is not indicted by the next grand jury in April.
During a hearing last year, Huntington police Sgt. Jason Davis said first responders were called to the retirement community June 6, 2019, regarding an unattended death in a lake area of the property. Donald told police Sill had a medical episode while they were watching nature and died.
In January 2020, local police received a call from a friend of the family who said Sill’s death may have been questionable, but after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the investigation was delayed. The case was reignited July 25, 2021, when officers received a call from the Beverly Hills Police Department in California, where Donald said he wanted to turn himself in for killing Sill.
Davis said Donald made a 9-minute-long video of the killing, which he sent to family and friends, who alerted police. Donald had waited to confess until he completed a presentation on why he killed Sill, Davis said he was told. There were several presentations — one made for family, one for “intellectuals” and one for the general public.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University.
