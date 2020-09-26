CHARLESTON — A judge on Friday dismissed a petition brought by a Kanawha County parent who tried to stop the West Virginia government from enforcing its color-coded school reopening map.
Alex McLaughlin, a Charleston attorney, described to Kanawha Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman his struggles of being a single parent who comes home from work every day and still has three hours of online school work to do with his elementary-school-age daughter.
McLaughlin filed the petition Sept. 8 seeking to have the color-coded map thrown out, writing that it unfairly discriminates against children attending public school — a constitutionally privileged activity in West Virginia — yet the map doesn’t have consequences for anyone else.
Ben Bailey, of the Bailey & Glasser law firm, representing Gov. Jim Justice’s office, said that, while the West Virginia Constitution protects access to free public schools, the Governor’s Office is not discriminating against children by keeping them out of school buildings where community transmission of COVID-19 could occur.
“A thorough and efficient school has to be safe,” Bailey said.
Virtual schooling is the best option when schools are not safe, Bailey said.
West Virginia University’s Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar, wrote in an affidavit for the case that schoolchildren in counties with high transmission rates who are forced to attend in-person classes for eight hours a day would put children and their families at greater risk.
McLaughlin, representing himself Friday, argued that community spread is occurring already between adults in places like restaurants, bars and gyms — but that schools are the only buildings closed because of the map. He said it makes no sense to let adults potentially spread COVID-19 in these places while schools in some counties remain closed.
McLaughlin also questioned Marsh’s credibility on the issue of infectious diseases. He said Marsh’s specialty is in the study of pulmonary diseases and administering critical care, not the spread of infectious diseases, which would lead one to question the validity of his testimony.
Kaufman asked why Marsh, one of the state’s top medical minds and head of WVU’s medical school, should not be considered an expert witness. He said Marsh’s knowledge of the virus and disease transmission has been on full display during the governor’s regular COVID-19 briefings.
Kelli Talbott, representing the state Department of Education from the Attorney General’s Office, said McLaughlin’s case didn’t have standing because his two children are enrolled in private school, and the public school system is not responsible for them. This warranted a dismissal, she said.
McLaughlin said the point of his petition was that he would enroll his daughter in Kanawha City Elementary School if the state did not discriminate against her. He said he “saw the writing on the wall” earlier this month, knowing Kanawha County would struggle to keep transmission rates low and schools would be shuttered, so he enrolled her in a Catholic school.
Kaufman asked McLaughlin to simplify the injury caused by the color-coded map, which he said is all the extra work his daughter is incapable of doing without a physical teacher present. Kaufman said this means the case likely leaned toward a parents’-rights case.
McLaughlin partially agreed, saying that, as taxpayers, parents have the right to put their children into the public school system.
After the hearing, McLaughlin said he was “disappointed, but not surprised” by Kaufman’s ruling. The judge also denied a request for a preliminary injunction, the reason both parties were there Friday.
He thanked Kaufman and the court system for hearing the case on such short notice. Kaufman said before the hearing, which was held in the large ceremonial courtroom in the old Kanawha County Courthouse, that it is a credit to the court and justice system that a citizen could file a petition challenging the state’s chief executive and have the case heard three weeks later, all during a pandemic.
Bailey said after the hearing that it was a privilege to be involved in a once-in-a-lifetime case like this.
The Governor’s Office did not respond for comment for this report.
McLaughlin’s petition also asked the judge to reconvene the West Virginia Legislature, arguing that lawmakers are constitutionally required to continue governmental operations during times of emergency.
Bailey argued that the state constitution says the governor “may” call the Legislature back in, and is not a requirement.
Kaufman said West Virginia is sitting almost one month out from Election Day, where 117 seats in the Legislature are on the ballot. He said that, when the new batch of lawmakers arrives in January for the regular session, they will pass laws pertaining to the virus as they see fit.