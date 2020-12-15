HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County judge said the maximum sentence was not enough for a Huntington man convicted of murder in the death of a woman he chased in 2017 down a West Huntington street while naked before beating her to death.
Zaire Ashanti Monroe, 37, of Huntington, entered a Kennedy plea in October to second-degree murder, which means he accepted the punishment for the crime without admitting guilt. The conviction stems from the June 1, 2017, beating death of Lisa Washburn, 39, of South Point, Ohio, on the porch of a house at the intersection of 10th Avenue West and 5th Street West, about two blocks from where Monroe lived and where the altercation began.
Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell on Tuesday sentenced Monroe to serve the maximum of 40 years, pointing to the brutality of the killing, but he said the sentencing was not enough.
“This was savage. What you did to another human being is unexplainable and probably unforgivable,” he said. “It’s so tragic for a young lady to have been beaten to death … and you were totally out of control.”
Monroe apologized for his actions after Washburn’s mother declined to give a victim’s impact statement.
“All I can say is something unfortunate happened, and for what it’s worth, I apologize,” he said.
Defense attorneys Todd Meadows and Kerry Nessel said they were prepared to take the case to trial and thought a defense surrounding Monroe’s state of mind at the time of the attack would be enough to prove it was not murder. They said Monroe did not remember the night of the beating.
Meadows said there was evidence Monroe’s mother had attempted to get him involuntarily committed to a psychological hospital and many people said he had gone on a drug binge that week and was not in his right mind. He added that taking the plea was Monroe’s idea, and asked that Farrell take into consideration Monroe not putting the victim’s family through a trial.
“There’s no evidence this was planned or premeditated,” he said. “In fact, the description of the incident was that my client was running down the road naked chasing her and that he beat her to her death. Those are obviously the actions of someone who is not coherent and not understanding what they’re doing.”
Assistant prosecutor Owen Reynolds said during a post-conviction interview that Monroe said he did not have a drug problem and simply did not remember the event, which Reynolds said made the possibility of him getting out of prison earlier than the maximum more concerning.
“I’m a little concerned (in the report) he doesn’t admit to having a drug problem. Lots of his neighbors said he would stay up for hours and hours, days at a time, just on drug benders,” Reynolds said.
In the end, a motive for the killing was not made known.
Reynolds said if the case had gone to trial, eyewitnesses would have said they saw a naked man who matched Monroe’s description chase Washburn down the street and onto the porch of the house and beat her to death. The witnesses said Monroe was growling like an animal during the attack.
“We are talking about a vicious beating, an event that lasted probably around 10 minutes from start to finish,” he said. “We don’t know what started it, if it was drugs or an argument, and probably will never know.”
During their investigation, Huntington Police tracked a trail of men’s clothing back to the home where Monroe had been staying. Among the clothing, a letter was found addressed to Monroe’s ex-wife.
Police found evidence that Monroe and Washburn had been together inside the home, which included photographs, blood splatter from Washburn and a bite mark on her side matching that of the defendant.
While an arrest warrant was issued against Monroe after Washburn’s death, he was not arrested for about six weeks until U.S. marshals found him in Florida.
He has been housed at Western Regional Jail since he was returned to West Virginia.