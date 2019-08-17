HUNTINGTON — A trial date has been reset for a man accused of fatally shooting an Ohio man in Huntington last year.
Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Christopher D. Chiles set a Nov. 5 trial date for Brandon Keishaun Reed, 19.
Reed is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting of Dewayne Lamont Robinson, 18, of Akron, Ohio. He is also facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Robinson was found dead about 1:30 p.m. March 11, 2018, in a home in the 200 block of 11th Avenue in Huntington. A woman also was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
During a pretrial hearing Friday, Cabell County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Plymale said her office is still awaiting DNA evidence from the West Virginia State Police Crime Laboratory. Reed, represented by attorney Courtenay Craig, said he agreed to waive his trial until the next term of court.
Reed originally had a trial date set for April 23. He was previously expected to go to trial in December 2018.
Shania Ledawn Westmoreland, 18, who admitted she was at the home at the time of the shooting, was later charged, but not indicted, with being an accessory before and after the fact of second-degree murder after police accused her of helping Reed escape.
Westmoreland allegedly said she traveled in a vehicle with Reed to an apartment in Lawrence County, Ohio, shortly after the shooting, dropped him off, then drove the vehicle away from the area.
Reed was arrested in Detroit, Michigan, on March 28 and later extradited to Huntington.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.