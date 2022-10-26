The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Genoa man who faces nine charges in a November 2020 home invasion that left a couple handcuffed to each other and bleeding in their living room will have a jury trial next week.

Nathan Allen Dolen was taken to the Cabell County Courthouse for a pretrial hearing Monday.

